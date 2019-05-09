Investigation underway into Natchitoches Parish officer involved shooting

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLOUTIERVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a shooting that involves a Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's deputy.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the 14000 block of LA Hwy 1 in Cloutierville.

According to the preliminary investigation, NPSO received a 911 call about a disturbance at that address.

When deputies arrived, they encountered 29-year-old Joshua Henderson.

During the course of the interaction, a deputy fired his weapon hitting Henderson.

Henderson was taken to Rapides Regional Trauma Center with moderate non-life threatening injuries.

No deputies were injured in the incident.