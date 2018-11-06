iShuttle offering seniors free ride to polls

Your Local Election HQ Results

iShuttle is giving seniors in Shreveport & Bossier a free ride to the polls.

The campaign will target 65+ Shreveport and Bossier City residents in an effort to ease transportation concerns for seniors with limited mobility and increase voter turnout. Even at this early stage, more than a dozen organizations within Shreveport & Bossier City have pledged support or signed on to assist in the campaign.

“Our parents and grandparents should not have to worry about how they will exercise their right to vote. We at iShuttle Medical are here to serve.” ~David Wimberly, Co-Owner & Chief Operating Officer

Interested parties can call (318) 872-2152 to book a ride. 

