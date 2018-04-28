It’s national Drug Take Back Day and Caddo Parish is doing their part

It’s national ‘Drug Take Back Day’ and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is doing their part. They partnered up with several other law enforcement agencies, giving people a way to dispose of their unused and expired drugs in a safe place. People dropped off their prescriptions at Sheriff’s Safety Town. Deputies collected 513 pounds of drugs, just shy of their collection from 2017 of 730 pounds of drugs.

Corporal April Kelly from the Caddo Parish Sheriff Office says,”if we didn’t have this, then you have people disposing of medicine, maybe throwing it in the trash, or disposing it down the toilet and then it gets into our water system, or if they throw it away then you have people who do go threw garbage and now they have something on the street even if it doesn’t have a label on it, you just never know.”

The next ‘Drug Take Back Day’ is in October, but if you can’t make to the take back days you can use the drug drop off box at Government Plaza.