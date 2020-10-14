‘It’s time to sign out:’ Parish Taceaux announces closure

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The pandemic appears to have taken out another business in Shreveport, forcing Parish Taceaux to close its doors.

The downtown restaurant and cocktail bar announced Wednesday morning that they are closing after nearly five years in downtown Shreveport at Artspace.

“It has been a great ride, but it’s time to sign out,” said a statement posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Known for its bold, fresh twist on the traditional Mexican menu, Parish Taceaux also served up local craft brews along with handcrafted margaritas and cocktails. In addition to its popular Taceaux Tuesdays, Libations & Hip Hop, and dining events like “Tattoos, Taceaux and Tequila,” it also hosted everything from pub crawls to art walks in support of the local arts and non-profits, all while celebrating the history and culture of the city itself.

“We are grateful to SRAC and the staff of Artspace for a great partnership. They play an important role in the culture of Downtown and we encourage you to continue your support. We have truly enjoyed discovering Downtown and being able to be part of some very cool events. But most importantly, we are thankful to you, the guests who dine with us, but also have become our friends.”

Like many local restaurants, Parish Taceaux had to close their dining rooms in March under statewide emergency orders aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19. They offered curbside service and have since been allowed to reopen for indoor dining, but under limited capacity as guidelines have been relaxed but not lifted.

An official closing day was not specified in the restaurant’s Facebook post, but it invited friends and customers to stop by during their “last couple of weeks” to enjoy their famous Taceaux Tuesday special now available every day, along with drink specials.

They say they will be open this week through Saturday 11:00am-7:00 and next week Tuesday through Friday for lunch 11:00am-3:00pm.

Mayor Adrian Perkins and the Shreveport Downtown Development also chimed in on the news of the closure.

“I was sorry to hear Parish Taceaux making plans to close their doors,” Perkins said on Facebook. “I want to thank them for investing in Shreveport and serving up great food downtown. Let’s show our support these last two weeks and stop by for tacos. This is unfortunately one of the devastating impacts that Covid 19 and the Economic Crisis is having on our economy.”

“We wish the waitstaff and all our friends at Parish Taceaux the best; they have been great friends and partners for the past 5 years,” the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority said in a post shortly after the announcement. “We also look forward to helping SRAC find a great new tenant for downtown.”

