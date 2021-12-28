Jackson sworn in as interim Shreveport District E city council member

Former Southern University Shreveport Assistant Financial Aid Director Dr. Alan Jackson was sworn in early Tuesday afternoon within hours of his appointment by Gov. John Bel Edwards. (Photo source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council has a new interim District E representative.

Former Southern University Shreveport Assistant Financial Aid Director Dr. Alan Jackson was sworn in early Tuesday afternoon within hours of his appointment by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Jackson is currently a real estate broker in Shreveport.

The District E seat was vacated earlier this month with the resignation of Republican Councilman James Flurry. The decision on the appointment was left to Gov. Edwards after the council failed to agree on one of three finalists who had applied for the interim seat.