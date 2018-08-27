Jacksonville shooting:Three dead, including the gunman, 11 injured in mass shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy CNN

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - UPDATE: Jacksonville County Sheriff Mike Williams identified the suspected gunman as David Katz, 24, from Baltimore, who was attending a football video-game competition at a pizza restaurant in the city's downtown.

Williams said Katz used at least one handgun to kill two people and himself, and wound at least nine others who were transported to area hospitals. Federal investigators were looking into the shooter's background in Baltimore Sunday night, authorities said.

BREAKING: 3 dead, including the gunman, 11 injured in mass shooting at video gaming event in Jacksonville, Florida, officials say; all injured are in stable condition. https://t.co/tlMi1u83Pp — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 26, 2018

Jacksonville County Sheriff Mike Williams said that law enforcement had cleared the scene, and they are confident there is no other suspect. He said they are working to confirm the suspect's identity, but described him as a white male.

He warned the public to continue staying away from the area.

"Don’t come downtown to spectate," Williams said. We don’t need that."

Williams declined to provide a specific count of fatalities and injuries until later in the day, but law enforcement officials told local NBC News affiliate First Coast News that four people are dead and 11 are injured.

