Jason Parker announces run for Webster Sheriff

A former Louisiana State Trooper wants to be the next Webster Parish Sheriff.

Wednesday Sheriff's Deputy Jason Parker announced he's running for Sheriff at the Webster Parish Courthouse.

"I raised my family here in Webster Parish. Both my girls graduated from Minden High and moved on to Louisiana Tech. I'll be raising my grand kids here one day and I'm just concerned about the safety of our parish and the narcotics we have coming in here and I want to do something about it."

Parker is looking to replace the retiring, four term Sheriff Gary Sexton.

Sexton says, "It just comes down to the point that a man has to lay down his head on his pillow and think about the future of the department and the future of the people of Webster Parish. I think it's time for a new face and new ideas and some new changes to come in."

Sexton along with the Webster Parish District Attorney were at the announcement showing their support to Parker.

Qualifying for the election starts August 6th and the election will take place October 12th.