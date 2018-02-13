Jeans 4 Teens collecting for homeless teens

A local high school student is celebrating her birthday by giving back to high school teens who deal with homelessness.

A junior at Caddo Magnet High, Jaylynn Mar’Dai Pickens sat next to a student last year who was experiencing homelessness.

The experience made her want to help. After research, she decided on jeans as the perfect item to donate because they can be worn multiple times between washes and can be dressed up or dressed down.

Jaylynn feels wearing jeans can provide a sense of normalcy to the teen wearing them.



So, instead of having a Sweet 16 party, she’s celebrating by giving with the “Jeans4Teens” drive.

The drive lasts through Friday, February 16th. You can donate gently used jeans at any Caddo Parish High School plus LSUS and SUSLA campuses.

The drive ends at 4:30 p.m. Friday when all donations will be organized and tabulated at 2535 Barbara St., Bossier.