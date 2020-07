JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Jefferson is expected to name a new police chief next week.

The Jefferson City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Transportation Center on 305 E. Austin St.

One of the items on the City Council’s agenda is to consider and/or approve the appointment of Chief of Police.

