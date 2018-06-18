Jehovah’s Witness Convention in Bossier

Thousands of people came to Bossier City over the weekend to attend the annual Jehovah’s Witness Convention.

Organization leaders said nearly six-thousand families attend the services and bible studies inside the Century-Link Center. This year’s theme is “Be Courageous” that focuses on how to conquer life challenges. Leaders said they’re just like other families with a strong belief in the word of God.

“We’re everyday people. We’re just families, we’re just like any other family that would exist. How we view the Bible simply means we know it should play a role in our entire decision making process in life,” said Carlos Boston, convention committee coordinator.

The Jehovah’s Witness Convention runs through Sunday evening. It’s free and open to the public.