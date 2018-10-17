Jobs concern Little River County Judge candidates

The incumbent county judge in Little River County, Arkansas has drawn a challenger.

Don Lamon said he decided to run against incumbent Judge Mike Cranford because he wants to move the area forward. “We have lost since the 2010 census, seven hundred people from the county and the city because of taxes and no industry. People are leaving here to find work. We’ve got to bring industry back,” Lamon said.

Cranford, the former city treasurer in foreman, said he’s running for re-election in hopes of finishing what he helped start in 2015 – a push to bring an intermodal facility to the area. “We’re getting promises and commitments from business and industry in the region that would use the facility once it’s created. The primary objective of the intermodal facility though is to ship products internationally for DOMTAR,” Cranford said. He added that the process of purchasing land has begun.

Lamon, an engineer, said he would leave spending practices up to the administrative branch. But, the Vietnam veteran added, he has made some promises on the campaign trail. “One thing is our VA office is not accessible to our veterans, it will be on the ground level, handicap access,” Lamon said.

Cranford, who helped start a non-profit to provide outdoor opportunities for those with severe mobility impairments, said he’s just passionate about serving others. “The bible says to whom much is given, much is required. And we had a great opportunity to give back, to bring people to southwest Arkansas from all over the United States, to show them the quality of life we have, the hospitality we have, and make their dreams come true,” Cranford said.

Election day is November 6th.