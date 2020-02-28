Johnson announces funding for local public housing safety improvements

LA Rep. Mike Johnson speaks on his appointment to President Trump’s impeachment team – Jan. 21, 2020. (Photo: KTAL/.KMSS Staff)

WASHINGTON (KTAL/KMSS) – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson has set forth an investment being made by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help improve local public housing.

According to a release, the announcement happened on Feb. 28.

Johnson says HUD will be investing $205,740 into Shreveport public housing to purchase, install, repair, and replace carbon monoxide detectors.

“I am grateful to the Trump administration for prioritizing the safety and security of all Americans, particularly those who live in our public housing communities,” said Johnson.

The date for improvements to begin has not been announced yet.

