Johnson, Kennedy announce $39M I-20 reconstruction project in Caddo, Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Representative Mike Johnson and Senator John Kennedy announced Wednesday that an estimated $39 million is headed to repair Interstate 20 in both Caddo and Bossier Parish after the lawmakers worked to help secure funding for the project.

According to state officials, the majority of the Interstate 20 project is funded by the Department of Transportation’s National Highway Performance Program. The program, established under the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act, allows the federal government to cover up to 90 percent of the cost of certain interstate highway projects.

“Infrastructure investment has been one of my top priorities since I was elected to Congress,” said Representative Johnson.

“I’m very pleased to see that federal funding we secured will now dramatically improve the condition of I-20. This reconstruction will be a great blessing to the thousands of citizens who travel across north Louisiana every day, and we look forward to its completion.”

“Louisianians and our roads take a lot of hits from Mother Nature, so we can’t afford to stop investing in infrastructure at home,” said Senator Kennedy.

I’m glad to see this $39 million reinvested in the road that the hardworking people of Caddo and Bossier use to build our state’s economy and care for their communities.”

Johnson and Kennedy supported the continuing resolution, signed into law by President Trump on October 1, that extended the FAST Act beyond its original expiration date of September 30.