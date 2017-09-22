Johnson visits Bossier City

Louisiana State Representative Mike Johnson visited Bossier City today to discuss the issues facing lawmakers in Washington, D.C. as well as in Baton Rouge.

“It’s difficult for people back home often to stay abreast of all the many things that are happening in Washington,” said State Representative Mike Johnson. “The national media these days tends to focus on scandals, corruption and tweets. So much of the substance of what’s happening in Congress that directly affects the people back home. The real information is not readily available.”

Johnson touched on issues such as infrastructure, job creation and tax reform.