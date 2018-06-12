FOX 33 and Holiday Lanes are #up2somefun this summer and we want our local senior citizens to join the action.
$12 per person ages 55+
2 hours of bowling, shoes included. Choice of turkey or ham sandwich, chips, small drink.
Lynn Vance from The Lynn Vance Show will be giving away two Oak Ridge Boys and Larry Gatlin concert tickets courtesy Horseshoe Casino and Hotel Bossier City Louisiana and Arklatexhomepage.com.
Be sure to check out the Health & Wellness tables set up behind the lanes.
Join FOX 33 at Holiday Lanes for Senior Summer Fun Day!
FOX 33 and Holiday Lanes are #up2somefun this summer and we want our local senior citizens to join the action.