Join FOX 33 at Holiday Lanes for Senior Summer Fun Day!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 5th Annual Shamrock Shuffle took place Saturday afternoon at Marilynn's Place. It featured a kid's run, 5K and 10K run for experienced runners.

Shamrock Shuffle is the Barksdale Spouses Club's biggest fundraiser of the year according to Amy Smith, the event's publicity manager. They're raising funds for the club's educational initiatives. They give away scholarships for military dependents to help with college.