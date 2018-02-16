Joint task force makes 10 arrests in two-week operation

Ten people are facing a plethora of narcotics and firearms charges, following a successful two-week parish-wide operation conducted by agents assigned to the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit.

The Unit, composed of agents from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office and the Shreveport Police Department, began the operation on Jan. 29 and ended Feb. 10, 2018.

During the operation, agents seized approximately 2197.3 grams of suspected marijuana, approximately 1.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 100 dosage units of suspected MDMA (ecstasy), 7 firearms, 2 prescription pills, and $1,939.00 in cash. The total street value of the suspected drugs was approximately $26,608.00.

And it’s not over yet… authorities say other arrests are pending.

1. Terrance Cobb, 38, of the 100 block of Herndon Street, was charged with possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute.

2. Jessica Lewis, 41, of the 100 block of Hernedon Street, was charged with Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute.

3. Jimmy Armstrong, 36, of the 400 block of East 74th Street, charged with possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm with CDS, and Contempt of Court.

4. Michael Brodie, 30, of the 200 block of Dalzell Street, charged with possession of MDMA, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm with CDS.

5. Zekendrick Wilson, 25, of the 2700 block of Wagner Street, charged with Possession with Intent MDMA, Possession with Intent Marijuana, and Possession of a firearm by a Convicted Felon.

6. Alisa Tyler, 18, of the 100 block of Rebel Road in Vivian, charged with possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Firearm with CDS.

7. Donald Aaron, 43, of the 4200 block of Wildwood Drive, was charged with Possession of Marijuana

8. Kendrik Williams, 33, of the 4200 block of Wildwood Drive, was charged with Possession of Schedule IV Xanax.

9. Dajuan Moore, , of the 7100 block of Wyngate Boulevard, was charged with Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, CDS VIO/SCHOOL PROP/ 1000 FT, Illegal Use of CDS in presence of person under 17, and Obstruction of Justice

10. Sylvia Black, 50, of the 7100 block of Wyngate Boulevard, was charged with possession of Marijuana