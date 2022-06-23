TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Miller County Justice of the Peace Place 7 runoff results in Tuesday’s Arkansas primary has been invalidated after the winner withdrew his candidacy.

Jeffery Page defeated Roy Pitt in the runoff, but Page withdrew his candidacy back on March 31. That was too late to be removed from the ballot, thus creating a vacancy.

Arkansas law says a vacancy in nomination occurs if someone withdraws due to illness, moving out of the district, or switching what office they are running for.

Although Page won the election, his candidacy was nullified because he filed a notice of withdrawal and he is not eligible to hold the Justice of the Peace position.

According to Arkansas Secretary of State Press Secretary Chris Powell, since the winning and withdrawn candidate is unopposed in the general election, the governor will be responsible for appointing a replacement.