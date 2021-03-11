Judge orders Shreveport to repay $9.6M to overbilled Water & Sewer customers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo District Judge has ordered the City of Shreveport to pay $9,626,894 plus interest to approximately 66,000 Shreveport Water and Sewer customers who were overbilled for almost a decade, due to the City using an averaging system that caused customers to be billed for the highest months during the lowest usage months.

According to the Harper Law Firm that represented the plaintiffs in the case, Caddo District Judge Michael A. Pitman’s ruling will benefit more than 100,000 families who are current and former water and sewer customers. With interest, and before costs and attorney’s fees are assessed, the firm estimated the total amount of the judgement will be approximately $11,300,000.

The opinion and order issued Wednesday were the second to come after Caddo Parish District Judge Michael A. Pitman in October 2019 ruled in favor of the plaintiffs in class-action lawsuit filed in March 2017 by Scott Pernici, Michael Jones and Mark DeFatta on behalf of anyone who has paid a water and sewer bill from Shreveport for at least 10 years.

The suit, filed by Jerry Harper and Anne Wilkes, who represented the 66,000 water and sewer customers who were over-billed for years, made two claims: 1) that the City “rounded up” any number from five and up to the next zero. For example: if 10,500 gallons were used, 11,000 gallons would be billed; and 2), that the city used a system that took the highest usage months to compute charges in the lowest usage months, violating the ordinance that determines how water and sewage should be billed.

Although the Court ruled in favor of the class on both issues, they were separated out for payment of damages. In June 2020, Pitman issued a preliminary order the the City should repay water & sewer customers $5.9 million in the “rounding up” case, but the order wasn’t finalized until November 2020.

In January, Shreveport Water & Sewer began receiving checks in that court ordered a $5.9 million settlement in the “rounding up” case.

In October, a two-day trial was held regarding the repayments to the 66,000 overbilled customers, but the question was not whether the City would have to repay customers, but rather how much.

In November, another hearing was held, after which Pitman asked both sides for post-trial motion. In response, the Harper firm filed a 128-page post trial motion on the averaging question, while the City of Shreveport filed a 346-page post-trial motion.

Again, the question was how much.

Wednesday, after reviewing the evidence, Judge Mike Pitman answered that question in a five-page order.

In the almost four years this lawsuit has been winding through the court system, the City of Shreveport has opposed every motion made by the plaintiffs along the way and even appealed decisions to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, which have been denied.

Wednesday’s ruling represents the eighth consecutive adverse ruling against the City of Shreveport

and in favor of its citizens in the on-going water litigation.

“With this ruling, we hope that the Mayor and the City will discontinue their efforts to

refuse to repay the citizens of the City for amounts the Courts have repeatedly awarded to the

citizens of Shreveport for amounts that the City has overcharged them for water and sewer,” Harper said.

“The Mayor is now faced with the choice of either paying the judgment or seeking an

appeal against his own constituents. The City of Shreveport has been fighting its own citizens for

years in these cases to resist paying amounts owed to them for overcharges to water and sewer;

and, we hope that this judgment will put an end to this practice and that the City will work with us

and the Court to promptly repay what the citizens are owed.”

Unless the City of Shreveport appeals today’s ruling, the next step in this process will be preliminary approval of the allocation of the judgment to each class member. Upon approval, there will be a website and public notices mailed to all class members.