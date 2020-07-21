Judge rules in favor of Shreveport businesses seeking to block enforcement of mask order

A Caddo district judge has issued a preliminary injunction blocking the enforcement of a mask order issued July 8 by Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins that required anyone entering a business to wear a mask or face covering, or risk being shut down or having their water shut off. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo District Court judge has ruled in favor of four Shreveport businesses seeking to block the enforcement of a mandatory mask order issued by Mayor Adrian Perkins in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Caddo Parish.

The mayor’s executive order went into effect on July 8 and required anyone entering a Shreveport business to wear a mask or face covering of some kind. Enforcement measures under the order included “revocation of a business’ ability to remain open under Phase two guidelines and cessation of water service to the business.” It also allowed for the city to take away Alcoholic Beverage Outlet permits from businesses that failed to comply with the order.

Strawn’s Eat Shop Too, Air U Shreveport, The Brain Train, and Bearing Service & Supply jointly filed suit against Perkins on July 10 seeking to reverse the order, claiming the mayor does not have the authority to enforce it.

District Judge Craig Marcotte granted request for a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of the mandate on the day the lawsuit was filed. After a hearing on Monday, Marcotte made the order permanent.

“Defendant, Mayor Adrian Perkins, did not have the authority to issue the Order dating July 8 mandating protective masks or face coverings within the City of Shreveport and purporting to establish penalties for violations of such requirements or prohibitions,” Marcotte said in the ruling officially filed Tuesday. “Additionally, the Order dated July 8, 2020 is unconstitutional in that it violate separation of powers and Plaintiff’s constitutional rights to due process of law.”

View the judgement here.

There is no word on whether Perkins plans to appeal the ruling.

The day after the Shreveport businesses filed suit against Perkins, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a state-wide mandatory mask requirement for Louisiana, ordered bars closed, and limited indoor gatherings to 50 people.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who remains in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus himself on July 14, issued a legal opinion on July 15 calling the statewide mask order “likely unconstitutional and unenforceable.”

Landry also filed an “amicus curiae” brief in Caddo District Court in support of the lawsuit filed by the Shreveport businesses. An amicus curiae is a document submitted by someone who is not a party to a case that offers information or insight on its issues.

The statewide mask order is set to remain in effect through July 24, along with the current extended Phase 2 order already in place through that date.

