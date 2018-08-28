Judge ruling on Confederate monument stands; group to appeal

SHREVEPORT, LA - A federal judge says he will not reconsider his earlier ruling in dismissing a lawsuit to block the removal of the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse.

The Shreveport Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy filed a lawsuit last October after a vote by the Caddo Commission to remove the monument.

In May the judge ruled against the UDC, saying they failed to prove they own the site where the monument sits.

UDC has already filed notice that they plan to appeal the ruling to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.