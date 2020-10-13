Judge says Harrison County bars will be allowed to reopen Wednesday

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Bars in Harrison County will be allowed to reopen starting Wednesday.

The news comes after Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order last week allowing bars with low hospitalizations to reopen on October 14. Judge Chad Sims announced Tuesday afternoon that his application with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission under those guidelines has been granted.

“Similar to other businesses, especially restaurants with bars in them, bars will have requirements to operate in a safe manner for the protection of guests and staff,” Sims said in a statement posted to the Harrison County Judge Facebook Page.

“If restaurants have been able to do it successfully, a similar business should be allowed that opportunity as well. I’m only aware of 3 facilities that meet the definition of a bar that will be reopening. These are all small operations with minimal occupancy but are further restricted by the state order of a maximum 50% occupancy.”

According to the state’s guidance, Sims further notes, if the hospitals in our area exceed 15% occupancy with COVID-19 patients for 7 consecutive days, bars will be required to close.

“While we all want to see things return to normal, please continue to be cautious and protect yourself. Avoiding crowds is best, outdoor events are best, wearing a mask is best, keeping your hands clean is best. Let’s do our best to keep ourselves and our neighbors COVID free!”

Click here for Texas protocols for the operation of a bar under COVID-19 guidelines, and here for protocols for guests at a bar.

A dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Harrison County Tuesday, bringing the total to 963. Of those, 888 are reported to have recovered and 35 have died. Simms said there are currently 40 active cases in the county.

