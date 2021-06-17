Juneteenth approved as Caddo Parish holiday

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission has approved making Juneteenth a Parish holiday for 2021.

The Commission approved the holiday on Thursday during its regular session meeting.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day when the last of enslaved people in the U.S. received news of their freedom and entitlement to natural born human rights under the law, which had actually been granted two and a half years prior with the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Caddo Parish Commission President Lyndon B. Johnson said, “Today the Commission recognizes the significance of Juneteenth and the impact it has had on our history as a nation. We join our federal government, the State of Louisiana and other governing bodies throughout the country in acknowledging this day in our American history.”

All Parish offices will be closed Friday, June 18 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.