Jury trials suspended until 2021 in McCurtain Co. due to COVID-19

MCCURTAIN CO., Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – All jury trials in the judicial district that includes McCurtain County have been suspended through the end of the year, due to coronavirus concerns.

According to an administrative order signed this week by 17th Judicial District Court Judge Michael D. DeBerry, safety issues related to COVID-19 have forced the court to cancel the jury terms scheduled for August 2020. All jurors scheduled to serve in August, September, and October 2020, are excused unless notified to appear.

The 17th Judicial District covers Pushmataha County, Choctaw County, and McCurtain County in Southeast Oklahoma.

DeBerry’s order suspends all jury trials until January 1, 2020 and notes that in the event that any Special District Judge or Associate District Judge determines that a jury trial is necessary, the District Judge will issue appropriate orders to call in a jury panel.

The order also directs district court clerks to prepare to request 500 prospective jurors to report on the following dates in December:

Pushmataha County: December 15, 2020

Choctaw County: December 16, 2020

McCurtain County: December 17, 2020

