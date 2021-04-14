CCC releases surveillance video of Casey Simpson found unresponsive in his cell

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance footage of an inmate who was found unresponsive at the Caddo Correctional Center and died of “natural causes” in early March.

KTAL/KMSS received the video after a public records request was submitted to CPSO. Casey Simpson, 31, was found inside of his cell around 12:30 p.m. and died on March 16 while in custody at the prison.

After calling for medical backup and an ambulance, CPSO says deputies attempted to revive him until the Shreveport Fire Department showed up. Simpson was taken to a local hospital where he died shortly after 4 p.m.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into Simpson’s death, releasing an investigative report referencing “undisclosed medical issues” and noting that he had refused medication prescribed to him over 100 times since he was booked into the parish correctional facility in Summer 2020.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Simpson on a warrant out of Shreveport for obstruction of Justice on June 11, 2020. He was also being held at CCC as an out-of-state fugitive from Collin County, Texas.

Simpson’s family has called for an independent investigation into his death. His mother, Laura Sabbath, does not believe her son died of health issues.

“We want answers. We not letting this go,” Laura Sabbath said Monday evening outside Government Plaza after going before the Caddo Parish Commission.

“My baby didn’t die of natural causes. I’m saying my baby didn’t just drop dead.”

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says they conducted an autopsy on March 17 and “completed a comprehensive investigation” into Simpson’s death Monday and concluded that he died from diabetic ketoacidosis with acute renal failure secondary to new-onset diabetes mellitus.

It was also determined that Simpson had hypertensive cardiovascular disease, although the coroner’s office says this did not contribute to his death.

“We want an entity that has no connection with Louisiana,” Shreveport activist Breka Peoples, who joined Simpson’s family outside Government Plaza after Monday’s commission meeting in support of their demand for an independent investigation.

“We want the people in Washington to come to investigate all law enforcement in northwest Louisiana including Monroe too. Because we see that it is just not in Shreveport it’s everywhere.”

The manner of Simpson’s death was determined to be natural, and the results of the investigation were turned over to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office for evaluation.