WATCH LIVE: ‘Justice for Tommie’ protest in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A march for justice for a man who died in the custody of Shreveport police is underway in downtown Shreveport.

In their description of the event, organizers say the ‘Justice for Tommie’ protest is a call for action against police brutality and systemic racism, noting that “Shreveport is not immune to these injustices.”

George Floyd. Ahmaud Arbery. Breonna Taylor. These are three black Americans who have lost their lives to police brutality and systemic racism, but there are hundreds more. Their names ring out across the country even though their voices never will again. Our home, Shreveport, is not immune to these injustices. Tommie McGlothen, Anthony Childs, Marquise Hudspeth. These are all individuals who have lost their life at the hands of SPD. Our protest will be held in honor of Tommie McGlothen, a black man who lost his life in police custody on April 5, 2020. Two witnesses described seeing officers beat a handcuffed black man. This does not match the report that police offered. They claimed Tommie was found with bruises but no serious injuries. Yet when his two sisters arrived at his funeral, his nose was broken, his jaw was broken, and his eye was swollen. They claimed he resisted arrest. Yet witnesses claimed they saw no sign of a struggle. Something isn’t adding up, and we want justice. We, The People

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the McGlothen case. Neither the DA’s office or SPD are commenting on the details, but Chief Ben Raymond has confirmed that the officers involved in that incident are not on leave while the investigation continues.

Saturday’s demonstration began with a press conference at 12 p.m. at the federal courthouse on Fannin Street and will continue with a march to the Shreveport City Court on Texas Avenue, next to Shreveport Police headquarters.

Organizers are calling for protesters to come in peace, warning that infiltrators will be escorted away by security. They have also been reminded to throw away their trash and wear a mask.

During his Friday afternoon briefing, Gov. John Bel Edwards said he was glad to see that demonstrations across the state in the wake of George Floyd’s death have been peaceful and urged protesters to take precautions as they continue to exercise their rights amid the coronavirus pandemic.

