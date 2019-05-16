Juvenile Crimes Division on the lookout for runaway teen

Breaking News
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help tracking down a 17-year-old who ran away from a local youth shelter.

Hannah Freeman left the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter around 5 p.m. on April 14. 

Hannah is described as having red curly hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans, and white shoes. 

Although Hannah is not from this area, detectives have information indicating that she may be in Shreveport. 

Anyone with information on Hannah’s whereabouts is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8665. 

