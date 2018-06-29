K-9 non-verbally convinces suspect to surrender following police standoff from burning house

A Bossier City man is behind bars this morning after a late-Thursday-night confrontation and armed standoff with police from inside his burning house.

David Ward, 58, was taken into custody and transported to University Health to be treated for minor injuries before being booked into the Bossier City Jail.

Bossier City firefighters and police officers responded around 11 p.m. Thursday to a fire at a residence in the 4700 block of Jeb Stuart Place

When officers arrived, they observed a male subject, identified as Ward, armed with a handgun outside his residence, which was on fire. It was here that Ward probably didn’t make the best decision he’s ever made – he pointed the weapon in the direction of officers.

An officer ordered him to put down the weapon, but Ward refused. Instead, after a brief, and obviously non-productive, interaction with police, Ward went back into the burning house, still armed.

Special Operations Services including a K-9 team and the Tactical Negation Team, along with other specialized units were activated.

Police officers, firefighters, and the special ops teams worked simultaneously to secure the scene, locate the subject, monitor the fire and alert neighboring residents.

Members of Special Operations Services located Ward, now outside in the back yard, and again tried to talk to him. But Ward wasn’t having any part of it, refusing to comply with their orders, never the best move when the K-9 team is on the scene.

The K-9 officer, who never negotiates, was deployed, and the rest is history. Ward was taken into custody and transported to University Health with minor injuries.

Following his release from the medical facility, Ward was booked into the Bossier City Department Jail on two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

No other subjects were inside the residence at the time of the fire though the house was severely damaged. None of the responding officers, EMTs or firefighters were injured while working at the scene.

An investigation by Bossier City Fire Prevention is ongoing.