Karl Malone Toyota feeding drivers stuck in Ruston

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The local community is coming together once again during a trying time.

Karl Malone Toyota of Ruston is feeding truck drivers who are stuck in Ruston due to the winter weather. In a Facebook post, the dealership offered a warm cup of coffee and food to any drivers stuck in Ruston.

Many big rig drivers have been left stranded as ice and snow brought by the winter storm has caused their trucks to slide off the road, stall, or jackknife.

Courtesy: Karl Malone Toyota of Ruston

Local businesses like Super 1 Foods have helped out with food in order to help feed these stranded drivers.