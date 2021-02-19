Karl Malone Toyota feeding drivers stuck in Ruston

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Karl Malone Toyota of Ruston)

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The local community is coming together once again during a trying time.

Karl Malone Toyota of Ruston is feeding truck drivers who are stuck in Ruston due to the winter weather. In a Facebook post, the dealership offered a warm cup of coffee and food to any drivers stuck in Ruston.

Many big rig drivers have been left stranded as ice and snow brought by the winter storm has caused their trucks to slide off the road, stall, or jackknife.

  • Courtesy: Karl Malone Toyota of Ruston
  • Courtesy: Karl Malone Toyota of Ruston
  • Courtesy: Karl Malone Toyota of Ruston

Local businesses like Super 1 Foods have helped out with food in order to help feed these stranded drivers.

Get the latest forecasts and updates by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss