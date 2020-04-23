Keep Louisiana Beautiful shifts to ‘Love the Boot at Home’ campaign amid coronavirus pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Keep Louisiana Beautiful has launched a new statewide campaign that is different from past years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What was originally going to be ‘Love the Boot Week’ is now ‘Love the Boot At Home.’

“Which was going to be a week-long of activities around earth day, to engage citizens and businesses, schools, local and state governments to get out to clean and beautify your piece of the world,” said Keep Louisiana Beautiful Executive Director Susan Russell.

Russel said they’ve had to cancel more than 100 planned events in 40 parishes because of the pandemic, but they’re making the most of the situation.

“Right now everybody is being told all the things they can’t do and so we decided that this was an opportunity to Keep Louisiana Beautiful to offer some ideas and thoughts and hope, things that they can do,” said Russell.

And instead of going out into the community and participating in Love the Boot Week, you can do it at home using 21 tips on what families and individuals can do while practicing social distancing.

Those 21 tips are environmental activities for families to clean up around their homes and their neighborhoods. They are even giving parents a way to keep kids busy with educational projects.

“11 lessons with hands-on activities, and worksheets, everything from learning how to compost to teaching your children how to watershed and the important role that plays in Louisiana,” Russell said.

If you would like to participate in the campaign. you can click here.

