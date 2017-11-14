Keith Sweat is coming to Bossier City

If you love R&B singer Keith Sweat then you will soon get the chance to see him perform in Bossier City.

Sweat will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 12 inside the Legends Theatre at DiamondJacks Casino & Hotel.

“My strategy is to give people just enough of me, so they’ll want to see me when I come back,” says Sweat in an interview with Billboard Magazine.

Sweat is best known for his top R&B hits including “Twisted,” “I Want Her,” “Something Just Ain’t Right” and “Nobody.” He has had three multi-platinum albums with his debut album selling more than three million copies and topping the charts with his hit single “Make It Last Forever.”

The songwriter and radio personality won the 1996 American Music Awards Favorite Male Artist- Soul/R&B and has been nominated four separate times. His music is featured in twenty one national markets in the US on satellite radio with the aptly named station, The Sweat Hotel.

Tickets, which go on sale Nov. 17, start at $40 and may be purchased at ticketmaster.com.