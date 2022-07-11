KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash overnight that killed a Keithville man.

The sheriff’s office says family members called to report the crash on the 6700 block of Preston Road just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday. According to Lt. Richard Jennings, the motorcycle was heading southbound on Preston Road when the driver lost control and left the roadway between highway 789 and Keithville-Keatchie Road.

CPSO crime scene investigators, Caddo Fire District 6 and the Caddo Coroner’s office responded after family members located the driver and reported the accident.

The man’s name has not been released.