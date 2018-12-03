Kennedy: Not running for Louisiana Governor in 2019

Senator John Kennedy says he will not be a candidate for Louisiana Governor in 2019.

Kennedy had flirted with the idea of running for some time now. He originally set a December 1 deadline to make a decision, but delayed it until today.

In his statement, Kennedy says he loves being in the U.S. Senate.

“I am fortunate to sit on powerful Senate committees that provide a venue to do that. It is such an honor to represent the people of Louisiana in the United States Senate. Right now, that’s where I think I can do the most good” said. Sen. Kennedy.

“I hope someone runs for Governor who understands that Louisiana state government does not have to be a big, slow, dumb, wasteful, sometimes corrupt, spend-money-like-it-was-ditchwater, anti-taxpayer, top down institution. I love Louisiana as much as I love my country, and the people of my state deserve a state government as good as they are” said Sen. Kennedy.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says this decision from Kennedy was all about Kennedy.

“For Sen. Kennedy, this was never about the people of Louisiana. This was about focusing the spotlight on himself,” the governor said in a statement. “Now that this is behind us, my hope is that he will make it a priority to work together with me and the entire congressional delegation to get things done for the hard working families of this state” said Gov. Edwards.

Louisiana Congressman Ralph Abraham says his decision to run will come very soon.

“Louisiana needs a strong leader who can take on the challenges we face, and our great state just isn’t getting that with the current Governor. My family and I are talking about answering this call to serve, and we will have a decision on a run for Governor very soon. There are several must-pass bills facing Congress in the next two weeks, and my focus right now is on my job” said Congressman Abraham.

Currently Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone has already announced that he will be a Republican candidate for Governor.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has already announced he won’t be running.