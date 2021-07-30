Kids are going to local splash pads to find ways to beat the summer heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday’s temperature was very hot in the ArkLaTex. High temperatures warmed into the middle and upper 90s. Local parks like North Bossier Park and A.C. Steere were filled with children beating the heat. During the day, St. Joseph Catholic School was finishing up its last day of summer camp. Normally, the students get a chance to enjoy recess outside A.C. Steere Park.

“The adults worked a little extra by pulling the students in wagons and then we rotate around the park enjoying the splash pad,” said Bridgett Morgan. The students received a lesson on first aid and learning the importance of staying hydrated. “The sweat doesn’t bother me. I love to run,” said Morgan.

I have been dealing with the heat by playing in the pool. I eat popsicles and ice cream to help me beat the heat, ” said St. Joseph student leader Susie Walker.

This weekend, temperatures are expected to continue to soar into the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. If you have to be outside for an extended period of time, please be sure to drink lots of water and take frequent breaks! We will see a break from the heat moving toward Sunday and next Monday.