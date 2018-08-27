Kids for the Cure design contest winner announced

TEXARKANA, Texas - In Texarkana, Susan G. Komen Arkansas announces its 2018 Kids for the Cure T-shirt design winner.

Loud cheers erupt throughout the Texas Middle School Cafeteria. As sixth grader Mia Loanzon is named the 2018 Kids for the cure T-shirt design contest winner."I'm really happy just really surprised," said Loanzon.

Loanozon's design chosen out of more than 300 entries from eight schools."Basically just saw a bunch of colors that I liked and put it all together."

Loanzon's parents there to congratulate their daughter."We're so proud of her and everything she does," said John Loanzon.

The design will be printed on over 400 T-shirts for children participating in the Susan G. Komen Arkansas Race for the Cure



A non-profit organization that has helped people in Texarkana with breast cancer for more than 20-years.

"In those 20 years we've been able to give back five-million dollars to our community in local grants," said Amber Lawrence, Susan G. Komen Arkansas

The annual race for the cure is October 20th in downtown Arkansas