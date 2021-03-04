Kilgore man dies after his motorcycle collides with pickup truck

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Kilgore man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck Wednesday in Gregg County.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. at the intersection of FM-2087 and FM-2011.

According to DPS, 79-year-old Travis Nathan Mobbs, of Longview, was traveling southbound on FM-2087 in a 2003 Ford F-150 while 41-year-old Robert William Burns, of Kilgore, was traveling northbound on a 2018 Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle. Mobbs tried to turn left onto FM-2011, failing to yield the right of way to Burns, possibly due to being blinded by the sun. Burns and his passenger were then ejected after their motorcycle hit Mobbs’ truck.

Burns died at the scene. His passenger, 42-year-old Jennifer Lea Burns, of Kilgore, was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital – Tyler with serious injuries.

Mobbs was not injured in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.