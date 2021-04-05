Kilgore man dies after his truck crashes into a tree

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A man is dead after his pickup truck crashed into a tree over the weekend in East Texas.
The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on FM-2276 in Rusk County.
According to DPS, 47-year-old Richard Dale Thomas, of Kilgore, was traveling south on FM-2276 in a 2007 Ford F150 when he drifted off the road, overcorrected, and then traveled back across the road before hitting a tree.
Thomas died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
