Kilgore man dies after his truck crashes into a tree

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A man is dead after his pickup truck crashed into a tree over the weekend in East Texas.

The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on FM-2276 in Rusk County.

According to DPS, 47-year-old Richard Dale Thomas, of Kilgore, was traveling south on FM-2276 in a 2007 Ford F150 when he drifted off the road, overcorrected, and then traveled back across the road before hitting a tree.

Thomas died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.