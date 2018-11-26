KISS to visit Bossier City during final tour

There’s great news for all of you who are fans of the American rock band KISS.

The band will stop in Bossier City next year during its “End of the Road” World Tour.

KISS will perform Saturday Sept. 7 2019 at the CenturyLink Center.

The CenturyLink Center Ticketmaster Venue Pre-Sale begins:

Thursday, November 29th at 9AM

Use Code: ROCK

Tickets may be purchased at the B1Bank Box Office at the CenturyLink Center, by phone: 1-800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com, and all Ticketmaster outlets beginning at 10 a.m. Dec. 3.