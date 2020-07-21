Krewe of Centaur to postpone 2021 Mardi Gras Parade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Krewe of Centaur has decided to postpone its 2021 Mardi Gras Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday the Board of Directors made the announcement by posting on letter on their Facebook Page.

Krewe of Centaur Captain Ricky Bridges said the decision was made for the safety of their members and the public.

Bridges said, “With these uncertain times we are going through in our country we feel that it is in the best interest of our Krewe and the community for us to do our part in following the guidelines set by the State and Federal Government.”