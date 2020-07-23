Krewe of Gemini moving forward with Mardi Gras events, parade as scheduled

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Krewe of Gemini has issued a statement saying that they are not currently planning on canceling any of this year’s Mardi Gras events or the annual parade due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Krewe of Gemini is continuing to carry out this Parade Year as though we are in ‘normalcy,'” read a statement from co-captains Jamey Purdy and Chris Stansell. “We feel that it is easier to cancel an event, if and when the time is needed, than to rush to prepare for one and not give the Ark-La-Tex the best possible event we can. So, with this being said, Gemini is continuing with making arrangements for parties and its 32nd Annual Parade.”

The statement comes after the NWLA Mardi Gras Association in May encouraged the cancellation of all 2021 parties and social events due to the risk of spreading COVID-19, including coronations and grand bals. However, the association suggested that Mardi Gras parades could still roll in 2020 “if it is safe and responsible to do so.”

Other krewes in the region have announced the cancellation or postponement of events and parades. The Krewe of Harambe announced Wednesday that they are canceling their parade and the Krewe of Centaur announced on Monday that they are postponing theirs. The Krewe of Sobek said on Wednesday that a final decision has not been made, but the board is expected to meet soon to determine the events of their season.

The Krewe of Gemini says their parties will just be scaled back compared to years past, but that their parade is still scheduled to roll on February 13 and they will be working closely with the City of Shreveport and state health officials to make sure they stay in compliance with any government mandates.

“The Krewe of Gemini holds the health of the Ark-La-Tex and its members at the top of our concerns. At the same time, we feel that continuing forward and keeping the hopefulness of having parties and a parade is also in the best interest of the area.”

