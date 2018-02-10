Krewe of Gemini throws a party to celebrate throwing a party

Mardi Gras revelers in Northwest Louisiana will get a clue about what to expect at the upcoming float loading party, Friday. 9, 5 p.m. – p.m. at their location at 2101 East Texas Street in Bossier City.

Admission to the event is free to the public. Monsieur Carson LaCaze will bless the floats at 6:30 p.m.

There will be food and beverage vendors and face painting for children.

The family-friend event is free and an opportunity to view the floats up-close the day prior to the parade.

“The float loading this evening at 5 p.m. is open to the public so they will have beads here for the people who visit here tonight as well as tomorrow. We order a lot of beads. 1.6 million of them and they add more items such as stuffed animals and more of the things that they order from other places,” said Sue Cooksey.

Gemini XXIX Grand Parade rolls February 10, 4 p.m.