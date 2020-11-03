Your Local Election Headquarters

Krewe of Harambee holding Election Day give back

SAMPLE BALLOTS

Arkansas Sample Ballots
Louisiana Sample Ballots
Texas Sample Ballots
Oklahoma Sample Ballots
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Members of north Louisiana’s oldest and largest Black Mardi Gras Krewe are all pulling together to encourage voters to stay in line and to cast their vote today.

The Krewe of Harambee will be handing out “voter survivor” kits filled with water, snacks and other treats.

Some lucky voters may receive a signature africanized face mask or special mardi gras beads, traditionally thrown during Harambee’s annual mardi gras.

Voters do not have to do anything special, but be waiting in line to vote.

For more information call (318) 572-6337.

