Krewe of Hebe postpones 2021 Mardi Gras event

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The Krewe of Hebe has decided to postpone its 2021 Mardi Gras event in Jefferson, Texas.

On Wednesday night The Krewe of Hebe board agreed to put off the Steampunk Upriver Mardi Gras event that was scheduled for Feb. 5-7. The decision also includes the annual Queen Mab Ball on Jan. 23.

Krewe of Hebe released the following statement:

“This was an extremely difficult decision as we know this annual tradition for our community for the last 32 years has played a very important role for the local businesses and the people of our small town. We looked at this from every possible angle and just feel that this is the best decision we could make for the well being of our community members at this time.”

The Krewe of Hebe new dates for 2022 will be Feb. 25-27 and the Queen Mab Ball will be held on Feb. 12.

Krewe of Hebe will keep the same “Steampunk on the Bayou” theme for 2022 and King Rob and Queen Darlene will still be crowned at the next Queen Mab Ball. All of the bands have also confirmed they will perform at the event.

Fore more information contact Krewe of Hebe at kreweofhebe@gmail.com.