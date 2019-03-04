Krewe of Highland puts on a great show for the community

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Krewe of Highland is rolling through town. Thousands of people lined the streets to celebrate Mardi Gras despite the freezing cold and even rain.

The crowd goes crazy as floats pass by. Riders toss beads and unique treats. Like grilled hot dogs and packaged ramen noodles.

This year's theme "Highland- the Greatest Show on Earth."

"My favorite part about the parade is the great activities, the family environment and being able to hang out with everybody," said Bradley Moore,parade attendee.

"The floats man everybody coming together as a family," said Zhavea' Bradford, parade attendee.

Mayor Adrian Perkins led the parade as the Grand Marshal.