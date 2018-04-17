KTAL/KMSS/KSHV to air Mardi Gras in May parade live!

KTAL NBC 6, KMSS FOX 33 AND KSHV 45 will air live the Mardi Gras-style parade in downtown Shreveport on today at noon.

The Mardi Gras in May with MISS USA® and MISS TEEN USA® Parade will include all 102 contestants from the MISS USA® and MISS TEEN USA® competitions as well as local dignitaries, Miss USA Kára McCullough, Miss Teen USA Sophia Dominguez-Heithoff, local Mardi Gras krewes, a marching band and more.

The parade will take place on the west end of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport, in the 500-700 blocks near the Caddo Parish Courthouse, Robinson Film Center and Artspace. Local food trucks will be parked near the Caddo Parish Courthouse to feed parade attendees.

The Mardi Gras in May with MISS USA® and MISS TEEN USA® Parade is made possible by event sponsors including Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, City of Shreveport, Caddo Parish Commission, City of Bossier City, Bossier Parish Police Jury, and Margaritaville Resort Casino. Additional support has been provided by the parading Mardi Gras krewes of Shreveport-Bossier: the Krewe of Centaur, the Krewe of Gemini, the Krewe of Harambee, the Krewe of Highland, and the Krewe of Sobek.

The parade will have a patriotic theme and will serve to welcome all of the visiting MISS USA® and MISS TEEN USA® contestants as well as their families and supporters, event organizers and fans.

The parade will be broadcast live on KTAL-NBC 6, KMSS Fox 33 and KSHV 45.

You can also watch it live by clicking here.

For more information, including details of all MISS USA® and MISS TEEN USA® competition events, sponsorship opportunities, and more, visit www.shreveport-bossier.org/missusa. For official MISS USA® information, visit www.missusa.com.

