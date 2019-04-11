KTAL NBC 6 teams up with other businesses for free shredding, recycling event

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTALN/KMSS) — Now is your chance to do some spring cleaning and get rid of all those old documents and bills you have stored up as a safety precaution.

You can have them destroyed for free between 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20 in the Harrah’s Louisiana Downs parking lot.

Harrah’s Louisiana Downs, Cumulus Broadcasting, NBC 6, KSHV and several area businesses are teaming up for the Code Green On-Site Secure Shredding event.

Individuals can drive through the designated area and have up to five boxes of documents shredded on the spot free of charge.

The On-Site truck and staff will be on hand during the event to answer any questions about shredding as a safe method of destruction. While shredding documents protects you, it also helps the environment.

Every ton of paper recycled saves17 trees that will absorb 250 pounds of carbon dioxide each year, 380 gallons of oil, 4,000 kilowatts of energy, three cubic yards of landfill space and 7,000 gallons of water.

Pratt Industries will collect paper, cardboard, plastic, aluminum and steel cans.

Goodwill Industries will be collecting furniture, appliances, small electronics, and clothes that can be upcycled.

Gateway Tire will be there to take used tires and Tri-State Battery will be collecting all types of batteries. The event is open and free for the public! Join us on Saturday, April 20, 2019.