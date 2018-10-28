KTAL NBC 6 to profile Shreveport Mayoral candidates

The race of Shreveport Mayor is one of the biggest races on the November 6 ballot.

Incumbent Mayor Ollie Tyler is running for re-election. Tyler has led Shreveport since 2015.

She is being challenged by seven other candidates.

Anna Marie Arpino, Tremecius Dixon, Steven Jackson, Adrian Perkins, Jeron Rogers, Lee O. Savege and Jim Taliaferro are all running to unseat Tyler.

Starting tonight, KTAL NBC 6 will run profiles on five of the eight candidates running.

Tyler, Jackson, Perkins, Savage and Taliaferro will be profiled. KTAL NBC 6 will not be profiling Arpino, Dixon or Rogers.

KTAL NBC 6 based that decision on the recent campaign finance report filings. Arpino and Dixon both reported $0 in campaign contributions for their Mayoral campaigns. Rogers campaign received $500 in contributions and another $2000 was loaned to his campaign.

The profiles will begin Sunday on KTAL NBC 6 News following Sunday Night Football and continue through November 1.