SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has shut down I-49 North and I-220 due to hazardous conditions as a result of winter weather causing icy conditions, and they will be closing I-49 Urban at LA 526 at 3:00 p.m.

They say the closures will stay in place until such time as the roads are deemed as safe.

Anticipated sleet and freezing rain causing icy roads have already prompted Caddo and Claiborne public schools to close Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been extended until 9 p.m. tonight as winter precipitation, mainly sleet and freezing rain, may continue past sunset along the I-20 corridor. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 6 p.m., where accumulations will be highest near and north of I-30.