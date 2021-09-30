LA DOTD: I-20 reconstruction work in Bossier set to begin in November

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Reconstruction work on some of the oldest sections of I-20 in Bossier Parish is expected to go to bid in November, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

The $55 million project will rebuild the interstate both eastbound and westbound, fixing cracks and heavy bumps in the road from Benton Road to Industrial Drive.

“Everyone including everyone here at DOTD is looking forward to getting started,” said LA DOTD Public Information Officer that Buchanan. “We all know the condition of I-20, particularly through Bossier, parts of Bossier. That’s the original pavement that’s there, and so when you hit those bumps and all of that, that’s what you are experiencing, the pavement from the 1960s.”

The project is scheduled to begin in November 2021.