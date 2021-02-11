LA DOTD prepares for possible wintry weather

BATON ROUGE (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says staff is preparing to respond in the event of adverse weather as forecasts call for freezing temperatures with the possibility of wintry precipitation in some areas of the state this coming weekend.

Temperatures in the 20s and 30s are forecast for the weekend, with possible light snow, sleet, or freezing rain late Sunday into early Monday. A stronger push of snow and ice is expected during the day Monday.

DOTD says it will have crews out scouting the roadways and bridges and will be prepared to respond, if necessary. Supply inventories and equipment have been checked, and crews will be available to monitor bridges and elevated sections of roadways when safe to do so in order to perform emergency winter weather operations as necessary.

In addition, DOTD says it will continue to closely monitor upcoming weather situations and is prepared to close bridges and elevated sections of roadway that are deemed unsafe when resources and worker safety allows. Motorists are advised to be aware that some bridges and roadways may become unsafe for travel before a closure notice is issued. Drivers should not be on the roadway during hazardous driving conditions.

For the most up-to-date road status information, DOTD offers motorists various resources. Travelers can find information regarding road closures by downloading the Louisiana 511 mobile app or by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org, which is updated in real-time with changing road conditions.