La. DOTD prepares for possible wintry weather

Louisiana Department of Transportation barriers are staged at interstate access points in preparation for possible winter weather.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says staff is preparing to respond in the event of adverse weather that could be coming to Northwest Louisiana over the weekend and into Monday.

Forecasts call for freezing temperatures with the possibility of wintry precipitation in the northern portion of the state.

DOTD will have crews out scouting the roadways and bridges and will be prepared to respond, if necessary.

“Supply inventories and equipment have been checked, and crews will address any affected bridges and roadways,” according to an update posted on the Louisiana DOTD website Friday. “In addition, DOTD will continue to monitor upcoming weather situations. DOTD is prepared to close roadways that are deemed unsafe and motorists should not be on the roadway during hazardous driving conditions.”

The announcement also urges motorists to stay off the roads during hazardous driving conditions, but they say they will do everything it can to keep Louisiana’s highways and interstate system open in the event of freezing rain, sleet or snow and will prioritize the maintenance and opening of routes based on traffic volumes.

During winter weather conditions, the DOTD says motorists should adhere to the following driving safety tips:

• Drive slowly and carefully.

• Avoid driving while distracted.

• Always allow for extra driving time.

• Reduce speeds when visibility is low.

• Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.

• Be on the lookout for DOTD crews and other emergency responders and their equipment

• Remember that it’s unlawful and unsafe to drive around a road closed barricade for any reason

Also, beware of black ice – a thin, transparent layer of ice accumulation that can be visually hard to detect on bridges, overpasses, off-ramps and in shady spots. As always, DOTD reminds motorists to buckle up and refrain from distracted driving or driving under the influence.